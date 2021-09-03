Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Declines By 13.3%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 306.0 days.

HUSQF opened at $14.00 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

