Zacks: Analysts Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $2.46. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $12.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of BDX opened at $255.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $278,429. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

