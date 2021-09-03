Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.75, for a total value of $23,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $23,766.25.

On Thursday, July 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.47, for a total value of $23,933.75.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $23,545.00.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $191.74. 1,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

