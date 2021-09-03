StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.