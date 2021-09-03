Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Newmont by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NYSE NEM opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

