Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.