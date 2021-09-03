Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

