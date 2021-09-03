Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,260 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,545 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $30,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $211.91 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

