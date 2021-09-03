Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $559.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $525.19 and its 200 day moving average is $454.30. Intuit has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

