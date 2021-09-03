Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In related news, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 9,134 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,392,000 after buying an additional 313,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,017,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTVE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,902. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -10.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

