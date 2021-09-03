RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REDU shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

NASDAQ:REDU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 202,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.25. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.