Short Interest in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Declines By 14.2%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 283,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,245. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,330,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

