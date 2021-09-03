BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MCA opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $16.74.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

