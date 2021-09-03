Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of JPC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.