Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE JCE opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.