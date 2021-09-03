Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

GOF stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $45,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

