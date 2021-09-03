Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $68,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REMX opened at $114.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $119.76.

