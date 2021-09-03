Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 662 VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $150.26 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $150.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.64.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

