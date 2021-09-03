Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Up 13.3% in August

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,672,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $64.50 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

