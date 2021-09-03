Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,865 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Dropbox by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dropbox by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.