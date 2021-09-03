Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

