Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 257,396 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 302,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $47.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

