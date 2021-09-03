Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

