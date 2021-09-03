SynchroBitcoin (SNB) Price Hits $0.0390

SynchroBitcoin (CURRENCY:SNB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One SynchroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SynchroBitcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SynchroBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $19.00 worth of SynchroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00125847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.00785959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046884 BTC.

About SynchroBitcoin

SynchroBitcoin (CRYPTO:SNB) is a coin. SynchroBitcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,535,231 coins. The official website for SynchroBitcoin is www.snbtoken.io . The official message board for SynchroBitcoin is medium.com/synchronium-magazine . SynchroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @synchrobit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynchroBit™ is a platform for everyone who wants to simply trade various kinds of digital assets with both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Deposit funds using cryptocurrencies, Visa/MasterCard, and or bank transfer. Enjoy zero trading fees with SynchroBitcoin (SNB). “

