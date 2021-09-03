ACG Wealth Sells 6,877 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

III opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $354.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

