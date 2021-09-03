Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Shares of SNOW opened at $308.00 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.10.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,111,491.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,144,571 shares of company stock valued at $306,080,221. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

