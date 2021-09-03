Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 834,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,880,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $295.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.30 and its 200-day moving average is $347.43. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.