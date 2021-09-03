Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,265 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $287.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

