Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,942 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,688 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $479.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

