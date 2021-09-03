Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Whirlpool by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $226.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.80. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

