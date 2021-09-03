Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. The Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,978,835. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

