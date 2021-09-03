First National Trust Co Sells 39 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $341.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

