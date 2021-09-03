Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $368.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

