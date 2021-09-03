Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

