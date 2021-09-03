Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $588.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $532.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $598.76. The company has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

