Burney Co. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $313.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.78 and a 200-day moving average of $226.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $321.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.