Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 264 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $304.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $200.05 and a 1-year high of $306.69.

