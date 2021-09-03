Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

DORM opened at $93.90 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $81.55 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.