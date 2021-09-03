ACG Wealth Grows Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

