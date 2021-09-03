Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $67,319,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $66,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,550,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,849,000 after acquiring an additional 905,723 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,189,000 after acquiring an additional 829,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

