Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Decreased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crocs were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $138.57 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.55.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

