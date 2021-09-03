Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,641,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $5,787,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $1,514,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $1,836,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APAM opened at $52.45 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

