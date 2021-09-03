Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NYSE SKX opened at $49.71 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

