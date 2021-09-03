Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stride were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stride by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN opened at $34.42 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

