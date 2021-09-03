Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $41.92 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
