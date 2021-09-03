Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $41.92 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

