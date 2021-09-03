G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.70 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

