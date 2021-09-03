Insider Buying: AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Acquires 2,094 Shares of Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) insider Peter Harmer purchased 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$23.90 ($17.07) per share, with a total value of A$50,044.51 ($35,746.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from AUB Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. AUB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

AUB Group Limited provides operates as an equity-based insurance broker in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 77 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

