Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.83 on Friday. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.23.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.