Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,870.80 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

