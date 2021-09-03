BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $19.07.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
